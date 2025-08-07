EAT This Week: Great Gold’s Tagliatelle

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never had the luxury of eating fresh pasta, then not only do I have to ask why, but I also need to introduce you to this week’s feature. Sure, there are times when dried pasta is better for a starring role, but this is not one of those times.

Great Gold’s Tagliatelle. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The pasta making process starts every morning. In this noodle’s case, it’s 100% egg yolk (no whites), which makes for a richer flavor and springier texture. The dough gets rolled out and hand-cut forming a pasta that’s similar to pappardelle, but skinnier in width. Pasta always needs a partner in crime and in this case it’s a prosciutto Bolognese.

While prosciutto is not your typical Bolognese protein, it does add a saltiness that balances the rest of the ingredients out perfectly. There’s also a little bit of beef and pork that are added to the fray, but everything gets ground together along with carrots, onions, celery, garlic, and fennel.

It all goes into a stock pot with white wine and house-made chicken stock for a low and slow cook lasting about six hours. Heavy cream is then added for another two hours before getting finished off with sherry vinegar to help cut through the richness. The pasta gets boiled off and added to the sauce along with a touch of butter and fresh basil then topped with an avalanche of freshly grated Parmesan.

Yes, there’s a great amount of care and detail that goes into the dish, and yes, you can feel every bit of it. Some of the best Italian food in the world is straightforward and simple with a focus on the process and ingredients and this dish is no different.

Everything is intentional with layers and layers of flavor. The sauce penetrates every noodle in the bowl no nothing goes uncoated and while there is a richness to it all, it never feels overbearing. The meat is luscious and the veggies ultra tender and if I had the opportunity to eat another bowl directly after finishing my first, I would give it my best try – it’s that tasty.

Great Gold is located at 11025 Pioneer Trail in Truckee. For more information visit them online at greatgoldtahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-562-9510.