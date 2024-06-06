EAT This Week: Jake’s On The Lake’s Aloha Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Grabbing a bite to eat overlooking Lake Tahoe never gets old. And this week’s restaurant provides one of the best options around the basin. So when you can also grab one of the most famous foods on the planet (tacos), and enjoy the view, it doesn’t get much better.

I am always down for tacos. No matter what’s inside, what they’re served in, how many come to the table (hopefully many), or what ingredients are flowing through its pores, having tacos will always put a smile on my face. These tacos are no different.

Jake’s On The Lake’s Aloha Tacos. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Everything starts with filet mignon tips swimming in a bulgogi marinade. Bulgogi is a staple when it comes to Korean barbecue. Think of every Asian ingredient that you love and it’s probably included in bulgogi. Those are cooked to perfection giving you all the crusty pockets of goodness while staying ultra tender.

They are married up with shaved cabbage and a mango salsa then topped with a sriracha aioli and served inside corn tortillas along with a side of fries. As you might expect by the ingredients, you get a balancing act between heat and sweet with salty making a guest appearance.

This dish is not short on textures or flavors. The crunchiness from the slaw and the brightness from the salsa particularly stand out. The aioli does provide a touch of heat, but the salsa mellows it out quickly, allowing its creaminess shine through.

I don’t know if it’s a cop out to say the beef is the star of the dish, but I just said it, so there. It’s not only brings the flavor, but it’s piled high – just like my belly likes it.

Jake’s On The Lake is located at 780 N Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For menu and more information visit them online at jakestahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-583-0188.