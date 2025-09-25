EAT This Week: Lanza’s Lumaconi

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When a house favorite that comes from a recipe that was passed down by a grandfather who was serving this dish while in the Italian army hits the table in front of you, you know you’re in for something insanely satisfying. Not only is that dish this week’s feature, but I must imagine the number of smiles this dish has created over the years is more than can be counted.

Lanza’s Lumaconi Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

It all starts with large shell pasta getting boiled until they are soft enough to stuff. The mixture that fills the shells is a combination of ground beef, garlic, onion, spinach, eggs, Parmesan, and spices. Once the order of five is ready, they are wrapped in deli paper until ready to order.

Once ordered, the serving dish gets an initial coat of their slow-cooked meat sauce, then the shells are delicately placed on top. More sauce is added over top along with a hearty helping of their cheese blend (mozzarella and Monterey Jack). That goes into a screaming hot oven until bubbling and ready to eat.

Every bite of this dish feels like a warm hug. And not one of those side hugs or quick hitters, I’m talking full-on bear hug that you don’t want to end. The ratio of cheese to sauce to pasta is perfect and when you grab a little bite of the toasted cheese on top, it highlights the depth of every other flavor.

Each of the shells are stuffed to the gills and bursting at the seams. The spinach gives a nice subtle pop of sweetness and earthiness that counterbalances the richness of the other components. The ground beef stays juicy, and you can really feel the love cooked into the red sauce.

This is homestyle cooking at its finest and I can only imagine what it would have been like to try the grandfather’s version. Although this one will do just fine.

Lanza’s Restaurant is located at 7739 N Lake Blvd in Kings Beach. For menu and more information visit them online at lanzastahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-546-2434.