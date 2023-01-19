EAT This Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Ahi Tuna Poke

This week's featured EAT dish is Lone Eagle Grille's Ahi Tuna Poke.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

You ever have one of those dishes that no matter what kind of day you’re having you can always return to and know it will instantly put you in a good mood? This week’s feature is one of those dishes for me. I don’t believe I’ve ever dined at the Lone Eagle Grille and not ordered this popular appetizer.

For the most part, everything about this dish revolves around the ahi. It is so fresh and buttery that its slight sweetness shines. It sits atop a bed of mashed avocado and is topped with black sesame seeds and a wakame (seaweed) salad while two sauces (a soy glaze and wasabi emulsion) dance around the base of the dish.

Yes, the components are simple. But, as you foodies well know, elevated ingredients and execution can turn simple into spectacular. With each swipe of the chips it is served with, you get explosions of sweet, salty and umami.

The creaminess of the avocado paired with the meaty ahi is like “Joanie Loves Chachi” all over again. The duo here is dynamic — especially when you get the yin and yang from the dueling sauces.

The brininess from the seaweed is like the cherry on top. It adds just a hint of tang that really elevates each of the other ingredients.

I could easily order four of these and just make it my meal, but that would probably just make me look silly — although, I’ve looked silly plenty of times. Hmmmm…

The Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at loneeaglegrille.com or reach them via phone at 775-886-6899.