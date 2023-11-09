EAT This Week: Mehfil Bistro’s Lamb Curry

Mehfil Bistro’s Lamb Curry.

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’ve talked about it before – there are so many different types of curry that if you’re someone who enjoys bold and unique flavors, then you’d be hard pressed not to find one that suits your palette. And, if the thought of lamb scares you to the degree that you’ve never been able to pull the trigger on it, then this week’s feature might be the ticket to dipping your toe in the water.

For some reason, lamb tends to be one of those proteins that people seem to be on one side or another – either you love it, or you don’t. That line in the sand also tends to keep people away from even trying it, but when you put its flavor up against robust Indian flavors, it manages to bring out the best that lamb has to offer.

In this dish, it is slow cooked in a mild curry sauce, bringing out super moist and tender chunks of meat. Lamb leans on the rich and savory side of the coin, so partnering up with an earthy, spicy, and robust curry sauce is like setting up a date between Noah and Allie and watching destiny take its course. Pair it up with some rice and naan, and you have yourself a meal that’s cooking with gas.

There are so many flavor components to this dish that your brain might have trouble trying to keep up. If that happens to you, just let it go and give yourself over to the coziness of the dish. It’s as every bit as comforting as a Thanksgiving meal, but packs way more flavor and juiciness than that turkey that you can never quite get right year in and year out.

Mehfil Bistro has two locations: 868 Tahoe Blvd. #18-19 in Incline Village and 11421 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee. For more information visit them online at mehfilindianbistro.com or reach them via phone at 775-831-8317 (Incline) or 530-563-5078 (Truckee).