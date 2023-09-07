EAT This Week: MOGROG’s Breakfast Kebab

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I realize that many of you out there might not be breakfast people. But, as in the case of this week’s feature, you might need to make an exception. Or, if having that morning meal just really gets your day off to a sluggish start, just push the indulgence closer towards that noon mark and you’ll be happy you did.

MOGROG’s Breakfast Kebab Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

In all actuality, this dish could easily get you through to dinner – it’s huge. Served in a pita, the ingredients in this mammoth meal consist of egg, bacon, cider-honey roasted pork, schmaltzy potatoes, braised red cabbage, mixed greens, and topped with both a spicy green sauce and their signature MOG Mojo sauce.

While you do have some familiar breakfast items (egg, bacon), it’s the other ingredients that help pack in the flavor, but never take away the feeling of a breakfast meal. If your traditional idea of breakfast started a workout regimen that made it more healthy with better definition – this would be that dish.

The schmaltz on the potatoes lend to a deep caramelization adding in a nice crispy texture without compromising the fluffy interior. The slight sweetness (and super tenderness) of the pork, combined with the richness of the egg, gets balanced out with the tanginess of the greens and cabbage.

But, if we’re being honest, it’s the sauces that tie everything together. Sure, the green sauce adds a subtle heat, but their house sauce made of roasted red bell peppers, preserved lemons, and spices, really pushes the depth to Mariana Trench levels.

If you can get all the ingredients in a single bite, it’s like a symphony hitting a high note. But (see size warning above), even if you can’t wrap your mouth around it all, the smaller combination of ingredients still feels like a composed work of art.

MOGROG is a food truck serving the greater North Lake Tahoe and Truckee region. They are a food truck in the summer and a brick and mortar in the winter located at 2680 Alpine Meadows Rd. at Achieve Tahoe in Alpine Meadows ski resort. For food truck locations and menus visit them online at mogrog.com.