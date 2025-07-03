EAT This Week: Morelos Tacos’ Quesabirria Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Taco trucks are known for putting out great tacos – and for good reason. I tend to judge food trucks by the drive factor, meaning if wherever they are, would you drive for their food. Well, I can certainly tell you this week’s feature falls into the category of “buckle up and let’s go… now.” Not only are these some of my favorite tacos around the basin (and I’ve had my fair share), but the truck is in the same location each day, so you don’t even need to worry about trying to find it.

Morelos Tacos’ Quesabirria Tacos Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This cross between a quesadilla and a taco starts with their homemade recipe of Jaliso-style birria. The stewed beef cooks low and slow for about eight hours in chiles and spices until its shredded and placed in a corn taco shell and topped with onions, cilantro and Monterey jack cheese. Once stuffed it gets a go-round on the heat to create charred pockets of goodness then served with fresh lime, their smoked tomato salsa and consommé taken from the beef cooking.

The move here is to give a couple squeezes of lime, a dip in the salsa, a plunge into the consommé, then inhale. When I say inhale, I mean that very thing. Breathe and eat at the same time because you won’t want to take any time off in between bites – just don’t choke.

The beef is layer after layer of deep and rich flavor and with the light nuttiness of the melted cheese, it’s about as good as birria gets. But that’s not even the best thing about this dish – it’s the order of operations to eat. The smoky and spicy salsa bumps the volume to 11, but then the consommé takes it to a 12. Your tastebuds might not know what hit them, but you can surely bet they won’t care.

Because of the time this dish takes, there’s only one batch of birria made every day and when its gone, it’s gone. I’d recommend getting there right when they open and double up your order. You’ll thank me later. So will the person that goes with you.

Morelos Tacos is a food truck located at 170 North Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For menu items and online ordering visit them online at morelostacosreno.com .