EAT This Week: Osteria Sierra’s Panna Cotta Bianco e Fragole

Very rarely do I ever order a dessert when eating out. Not because I don’t like them, but usually because I’ve already stuffed my face with so many appetizers and entrées that I can’t even think about putting something else in my belly that requires me to make room. However, with this week’s feature, I think I’d be willing to make an exception.

Osteria Sierra’s Panna Cotta Bianco e Fragole Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Panna cotta is essentially sweetened cream that is thickened and poured into a cup or mold until it sets, leaving you with a sleek and gorgeous looking canvas to then add whatever components float your taste buds. In this version, you get a little vanilla bean and white chocolate that is added to the panna cotta and then topped with a strawberry compote and meringue then garnished with a bit of fresh mint.

Now, texture is probably the panna cotta’s claim to fame. It must carry an ultra-silky mouthfeel and dial that sexy meter up to 11. Not only does this version hit that mark, but it might make it to an 11.5. It holds its shape until it hits the tongue just before completely melting across your taste buds – and I haven’t even got to the compote yet.

The sliced strawberries add the perfect amount of freshness and sweetness, and the meringue balances everything out with a loaded creaminess. But, if I had to give you my most favorite part of this dish, it’s the addition of little bits of freeze-dried strawberries. Not only do they give it a playful texture, but the concentrated pops of sweet are just different enough from the fresh strawberries that it’s the best of both worlds.

I for sure would add this dessert to my evening again – but I also wouldn’t hesitate to add all their offerings. Yes, I tried them all, and yes, you may be seeing them in a future column.

Osteria Sierra is located inside the Hyatt Regency Resort at 111Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. For more information visit them online at hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/tvllt-hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casinoor or by phone at 775-886-6663.