EAT This Week: Pep’s Place’s Veg Breakfast Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next

If you’re a breakfast on the go kind of person, then you’re probably no stranger to the breakfast burrito. It’s compact, easy to eat and drive at the same time (if that’s your thing), and generally can fit in everything you’re looking for when it comes to breakfast items. So, when you get something that still checks all the boxes but offers up something different and delicious, you should pay attention – like in the case with this week’s feature.

This vegetarian option from Pep’s launches into full flavor as soon as you open it up; every ingredient comes out firing 101 mph. Scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, quinoa, roasted veggies, black beans, white cheddar cheese, and salsa are all packed into a flour tortilla.

With quinoa, spinach, veggies, and black beans, you’re going to get an earthiness to the taste, but that earthy flavor also comes with a big brightness. The eggs and cheese are equally fluffy and gooey bringing a nice contrast to the veggies, which are cooked perfectly, leaving you with a slight crunch but still showcasing their freshness.

Pep’s Place’s Veg Breakfast Burrito. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

While the salsa provides a zip to all the ingredients, I think the tie that binds is the quinoa. The little bit of nuttiness it provides seeps into the pores of everything it touches and adds a slight elevation to each and every bite. I’d never thought I’d say that about quinoa, but here we are.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking to start your day out with a healthy flavor rocket that doesn’t weigh you down, then you owe it to your body to check out this option in north Tahoe.

Pep’s Place is located at 6883 N Lake Blvd in Tahoe Vista. For menu and more information visit them online at pepstahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-553-1607