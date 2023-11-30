EAT This Week: RAKKAN Ramen’s Roasted Garlic Tomato Ramen

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t know about you, but when Mother Nature shows us that first big dip in temperature and lets us know that winter is truly here, my mind goes into soup and stew mode. So, with her recent drop in temperature around the Sierra, there’s no better time that to highlight this week’s feature from one of the newest restaurants in Truckee.

RAKKAN Ramen’s Roasted Garlic Tomato Ramen. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

To start, I need to mention that RAKKAN’s Roasted Garlic Tomato Ramen is a specialty seasonal ramen, so if it sounds like something you need to dive into, it will be leaving the menu soon. That said; let’s dive into the details.

The broth (which is key to any ramen) is a variation built from of their vegetable quartz menu offering, only this creamy iteration is permeating with roasted garlic flavor. Roasted garlic could be one of my favorite flavors ever, so you could just back up the tanker and load me up on this alone and I’d drink it every day until it ran out. There’s just something about the sweet richness that starts my jowls watering. But, for those of you that aren’t as much of a roasted garlic fanatic as myself, there are plenty of other items that help make up the rest of the dish.

Those items start with fresh veggies (fried broccolini, roasted cherry tomatoes, corn) getting prepped in house and accompanied by tofu – all sitting atop a nest of RAKKAN noodles and a healthy does of the flavored broth. You could easily add a number of other items (such as a seasoned egg), but the portion is plenty filling as is. Although, feel free to indulge, I won’t judge.

Having the sweet pops of flavor from the corn and tomatoes balance out the earthy tones from the garlic and tofu make this a really fun and flavor-packed dish to eat – especially when you rope in a few twirls of noodles. Having so many bite variations make for a choose-your-own-adventure on the palette and layering in the texture of the broccolini only ratchets up the experience.

Have fun and slurp away!

RAKKAN Ramen is located at 10001 Soaring Way Suite 160 in Truckee. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at rakkanramen.com or give them a call at 530-214-8612.