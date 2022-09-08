EAT This Week: Red Truck Café’s Adana Pork Tacos

this week's featured EAT dish is Red Truck Café’s Adana Pork Tacos.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

While I’m one to typically say you cannot go wrong with tacos, you really can’t go wrong with tacos from Red Truck. Yes, each of the meat (or vegan) options is delicious, but I’m singling out the Adana pork for this week’s feature.

Traditionally made with lamb, the Adana is a Turkish roasted kebab. Here, the lamb is substituted with ground pork but its still packing huge flavor from the mixture that includes onions, garlic, rosemary, marjoram, and pepper. All of the seasonings combined with the slight char provide deep and rich layers that peel back like an onion after each and every bite.

The pork is served on doubled up corn tortillas, street taco style. It’s topped with a yogurt tahini sauce, fresh cabbage, and fattoush. If fattoush is unfamiliar to you, think of it as a fresh salad (or salsa in this case), containing diced cucumbers, red onion, garlic, parsley, Fresno chili pepper, and lemon juice.

Don’t worry, the Fresno pepper does not blow you out with heat – it’s quite mild. Combined with the rest of the fattoush, cabbage, and tahini, it mellows out and leaves you with a crisp and refreshing compliment to the flavor-spiked pork.

Each order comes with two tacos and for those of you seeing gluten free options, you can rejoice in the fact that every day can be taco Tuesday at Red Truck. In fact, you might even want to double up on that order and take some home for breakfast the next morning. Hey, I told you at the beginning you couldn’t go wrong with tacos – even for breakfast.

Red Truck Cafe is located at 10356 Truckee Airport Road in Truckee. For menu information and more visit them online at redtrucktahoe.com or call to order via phone at 530-587-1394.