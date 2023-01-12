EAT This Week: Red Truck Café’s Caesar

This week's featured EAT dish is Red Truck Café's Caesar.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For the past three weeks we’ve featured a bratwurst, a pizza, and a burger. All delicious, yes, but I think this week we need to lighten things up a bit with a salad. And while you might wonder why we’re going with something as traditional as a Caesar salad, if you’ve ever experienced Red Truck, you know this salad is anything but traditional.

Yes, it does carry some familiar feels of the classic Caesar salad, but it definitely puts its own unique spin on the dish. Perhaps the only item playing by the Caesar rules is the romaine lettuce — after that it starts beating its own drum.

The lettuce is joined with chickpeas, marinated paneer (cheese), roasted tomatoes, avocado, and naan bread croutons. All of that is tossed in a playful tahini-curry Caesar dressing. See what I mean?

The dish does a great job of invoking all the traditional notes while giving you something completely different and original at the same time. The chickpeas provide a little earthy backdrop to the punch from the cheese and textures from the tomatoes and avocado.

If we’re naming a kicker to the dish, it has to be the dressing. Although it’s mild, that doesn’t mean it lacks flavor — quite the opposite. It lends brightness across the entire dish and amps up the other ingredients while doing so.

If you’re a Caesar salad truther and teetering on the fence about switching up your greens game, don’t worry. You can test the waters with a half order and go from there. But, just know; once you go down this road you may never look back at your old Caesar again.

Red Truck Cafe is located at 10356 Truckee Airport Road in Truckee. For menu information and more visit them online at redtrucktahoe.com or call to order via phone at 530-587-1394.