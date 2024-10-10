EAT This Week: River Ranch’s Certified Angus Cheeseburger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I were to ask you what makes a good burger, how are you responding? Thick and juicy patty? Ooey gooey melted cheese? Fixin’s that round out each and every bite? A bun that holds everything together perfectly? All of the above? No matter your answer, this week’s feature fits the description.

River Ranch’s Certified Angus Cheeseburger. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

A good burger doesn’t need to get whacky or stacked as tall as the Statue of Liberty. Paying attention to the preparation and using quality ingredients is really where it’s at – not too dissimilar to how great Italian food is prepared.

In this case, it all starts with a half-pound Certified Angus Beef patty that is cooked to perfection with just the right amount of charred bits on the outside. The Angus difference is most noticeable in its tenderness and because it has to meet specific standards to grab that certification, it’s marbling lends itself to one of the more juicy patties you’re going to find.

After a thick slice of melted white cheddar is draped over the top, it is joined by lettuce (or arugula), beefsteak tomato, and of course, bacon, all in between slices of a toasted brioche bun. It is served with potato chips (or fries, if you’d like).

Because of the size of the patty, this is a big burger that gets all the juices flowing and flavors melding in the best ways possible. It doesn’t let any of the ingredients hide and instead, showcases each one on full display and allows them to naturally pair on your palette – for an amazing bite each and every time.

If you haven’t been to River Ranch, you also can enjoy this burger on one of the best patio views around Tahoe – perfect for the fall season – and your belly.

River Ranch Lodge & Restaurant is located at 2285 River Rd. in Tahoe City. For menu items and more information visit them online at riverranchlodge.com or reach them by phone at 530-583-4264.