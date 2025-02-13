EAT This Week: River Ranch’s Famous Ranch Nachos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As I was watching the big game this past Sunday and stuffing my face with chicken wings, ribs and carnitas tacos, I realized that there was something missing. A dish that has been featured alongside games of all types for years: nachos. So, for this week’s feature I figured I’d get my fill – and was it ever filling.

River Ranch’s Famous Ranch Nachos. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This dish at River Ranch checks all the boxes you want when it comes to nachos – including quantity. This bowl is plenty enough to go around the table. Or take it all to yourself – I’d completely understand. The combination of corn tortilla chips, melted cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and topped with huge dollops of sour cream and guacamole, you’re immediately transported into nacho heaven.

Each bite can be a different adventure. Need something a little spicy, be sure to scoop up plenty of jalapenos. Or if you’re looking for something a little more cooling, take a few swipes through the guac or sour cream (or both). Regardless of the road you choose, you have the best pickings from every ingredient.

If you really want to get adventurous, you have the option to include bacon, chicken or pork. And while I’m not going to advocate adding all three, I’d definitely tip my hat to you if you tried. I’d just be prepared to be rolled out on a gurney because you might throw yourself into a food coma.

Given River Ranch’s location, this is a perfect dish for an après meal after hitting Palisades – just in time for the storm that’s slated to hit this weekend … well, at least slated at the time or writing this.

River Ranch Lodge & Restaurant is located at 2285 River Rd. in Tahoe City. For menu items and more information visit them online at riverranchlodge.com or reach them via phone at 530-583-4264