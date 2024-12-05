EAT This Week: RMU’s Sweet Potato Curry

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re one who didn’t get enough sweet potatoes over the Thanksgiving holiday or are someone who looked past them at the dinner table, you’re in luck. Even if you did fill your belly to the brim, this week’s feature is one of the best tasting ways to dive back in.

It all starts with sweet potatoes and parsnips (or other root veggies during the winter) getting slowly stewed in a spicy curry broth. The broth is a layered combination featuring coconut milk, gochujang, tomato paste, and vegetable stock with the addition of onions and bell peppers before thickened and combined with rice. It’s topped with black and white sesame seeds, pepitas, then garnished with cilantro micro greens.

RMU’s Sweet Potato Curry. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Perfectly creamy with a touch of heat, the flavors are complex but as balanced as solo climber scaling Big Chief. The sweetness from the potatoes and parsnips, along with their slight hint of nuttiness, is a great yin to the curry’s spicy yang. Relax if you hear the word spicy and immediately start getting the food sweats -this is not that kind of spicy. Yes, you can feel the heat, but it’s not like shot gunning a volcano – you’ll be fine.

The greens and pepitas not only add a brightness with their color, but also give you additional textures on top all the veggies. If you can get a bite that includes everything, you’ll have your palette doing jumping jacks and your tummy thanking you.

As a vegan dish, it feels every bit as healthy as you think it would, but it also carries some heft. This is a perfect in-between option to decompress from the Thanksgiving holiday menu and a precursor for Christmas.

RMU is located at 10292 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at mtnculture.com or reach them by phone at 530-536-3208.