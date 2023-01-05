EAT This Week: RMU’s Underground Burger

This week's featured EAT dish is RMU's Underground Burger.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When a restaurant tells you that an item on their menu sells three times more than anything else, and that the feedback they hear from their customers is that it is arguably the best burger in town, you have to get excited to try it, right? The only answer to that question is yes. And based on the actual eating of the dish, there’s a lot to get excited about.

Let’s start with the patty, or in this case: patties. The special fine ground 80/20 chuck from Sierra Meat gets the “smashed” treatment on the flat top, so not only are they bringing juiciness, but also great crusty texture. Each of the two patties gets a dose of melted American cheese and join house made pickles, caramelized onions, and a kicked up remoulade on a toasted brioche bun.

Calling this a smash burger is perfect because you literally have to smash it in your face to fit in your mouth – it’s huge. It manages to be rich in flavor (mainly from the caramelized onions) without being heavy. The pickles add a bright tanginess and the remoulade combined with the melted cheese give it an ultra creaminess. It’s like a flavor tsunami washing over your taste buds. Everything works to perfection.

It is served with a side of house-cut fries that are double fried for the ultimate crisp on the outside while staying nice and fluffy inside. I didn’t go for the upgrade (duck fat fries), but I certainly wanted to.

While I can’t speak to this burger being arguably the best in town (I haven’t had every burger option to speak fairly), I can tell you it was one of the better burgers I’ve eaten at a restaurant in general. And yes, I’ve eaten my fair share. The only way for you to decide is to indulge.

RMU is located at 10292 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at mtnculture.com or reach them via phone at 530-536-3208.