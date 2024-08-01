EAT This Week: Sage Leaf’s Happy Hour Specials

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Finding a great happy hour around the basin is like finding two gold schillings in your pocket when you weren’t ever aware gold schillings were still a thing. But, the hope when you do find it is that it lives up to excitement and provides all the value that you hope it would. And, in the case of this week’s features, it certainly does.

While I’m not going to give you every option from the happy hour menu at Sage Leaf, I am going to whet your whistle with two delectable offerings.

Ski Beach Burger: A $10 burger in Tahoe? That’s like finding a leprechaun riding a unicorn, right? This all-natural steak burger patty gets the perfect char-seared experience before getting laid to rest on a Truckee Sourdough brioche bun along with melted Swiss cheese, pineapple-jalapeno relish, arugula, and finished with a sweet jalapeno and cilantro sauce.

Sage Leaf’s Ski Beach Burger. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The sweetness of the pineapple explodes off the tongue, but quickly gives way to earthy heat from the pepper. It’s the perfect balancing act of sweet and heat but when its set against the backdrop of a juicy perfectly cooked burger, it’s an exclamation point that just screams summertime. It’s fresh and light, but still gives you all the burger vibes you’re hoping for.

Meatball Marinara: Every culture has a meatball – and this is a perfect representation of a Tahoe meatball. Big and bold flavors, fun, and the perfect size to fit in another food or drink adventure should you want one.

These 100% Italian sausage meatballs start by getting braised for a couple hours to unlock their tenderness. After a hot sear finish, they are then placed atop scratch made pesto and marinara and finished with grated Parmesan cheese, micro arugula and a balsamic drizzle.

Sage Leaf’s Meatball Marinara. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

These aren’t just your run-of-the-mill meatballs with some marinara. The flavors here are layered with complexity. Each of the sauces takes their turn dancing on your palette but with a juxtaposition that compliments one another. The slightly salty nuttiness of the cheese just oozes right into the nooks and crannies of the juicy meatball so when you get everything in a single bite, you almost feel sad that you only have two bites left.

Yes, I eat these whole. Don’t judge. You will want to, also.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village with happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or reach them via phone at 775-413-5005.