EAT This Week: Sage Leaf’s The Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If the only burger on your menu is called The Burger, I think it puts it in the same company as the likes of Cher, Madonna, Sting, Fabio, and Prince – those one-name wonders that ooze stardom. After tasting this burger, I can tell you it’s definitely on point with the stardom.

There are so many components going on, I’m not sure where to start. So, I’ll start with the easiest thing to mention: the bun. It’s a brioche bun from local Truckee Sourdough Co. There. Done. Moving on.

The one-third pound beef patty is a special mix of dry-aged beef trimmings and then ground into patties. If you’ve never known the enhancement that dry aging does for meat, you’re in for a treat. The burger sits on a bed of baby arugula, which gives it a little bite and nice crunch. The cheese of choice is cheddar, melted and draped over the beef patty. That’s about when the DJ drops the beat.

The bacon that comes next isn’t normal bacon. It’s like superhero bacon. It starts out as a bacon slab and gets braised for three to four hours before getting a sear on the flattop then stacked on the burger. The slices are about as thick as an encyclopedia, bursting with bacon flavor.

Then comes the rich and gooey fried egg, their house pickled cucumbers and onions, and the scratch made herb aioli – made with fresh herbs right out of their garden. Whew. That’s a mouthful – literally.

The patty has a great smoke flavor, and when you combine it with the bacon, it’s as juicy as a high school secret. The pickled veggies walk the line between tangy and sweet and the herb aioli ties it all together with a creamy brightness from the herbs.

I can’t talk about the burger without mentioning the fresh cut fries that are made fresh each day and fried to order – a perfect balance of salty, crunchy and fluffy. All this and I barely even talked about the cheese. That’s a rarity for me. That should also say something about this burger.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or give them a call at 775-413-5005.