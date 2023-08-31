EAT This Week: Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Godfathers Poke Bowl

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m a sucker for good poke. I’ve written about multiple options that can be found around the lake in this column – each of them delicious in their own way. But, when you have a chef in Sam Choy who is often credited as the “Godfather of Poke,” you have to have certain expectations, right? Well, the expectations in this week’s feature certainly deliver.

Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Godfathers Poke Bowl. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This bowl really is a choose your own adventure when it comes to each flavor-packed bite. The carousel of components contain Namasu, endamame, lomi tomato, seaweed salad, and sitting in the center is the star of the show: shoyu or spicy poke aioli sitting atop a bed of steamed hapa rice then topped with unagi sauce, crispy won ton strips and furikake.

It’s ok if you have absolutely no idea what any of those ingredients are. All you need to know is that you can put this in your wallet and call it money. There isn’t a bite combination that doesn’t compliment each other and everything is uber-flavorful with textures galore.

Each dish is made to order so freshness exudes from this dish’s pores. The brininess from the seaweed salad when combined with the buttery and salty flavors of the ahi combination is what the dream fairy puts under the pillows of little children.

You really only have a couple of ways to eat it – either sampling specific items at a time or giving it the treatment like a one-year old at the high chair and mixing everything together then going to town. There’s something to be said for each, but I would have no problem with either in this case. You’ll still get the same smile on your face and feeling in your belly.

Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner is located inside Bowl Incline at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For menu, hours, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com/ohana-diner or by phone at 775-831-1900.