EAT This Week: Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Not everybody has a grandmother that was born and raised in the south. But if you do, I’d be willing to bet that they make a mean fried chicken like my grandmother used to. I think frying chicken is just embedded into their DNA in the south. Nevertheless, when I come across a fried chicken that takes me back to my grandma’s, you’re doing something right. This week’s dish did just that.

Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

When I say fried chicken you might automatically think the dish is going to be heavy. While I will say the fried chicken I grew up on might have been on the heavier side, the chicken in this dish is not. The batter is light and airy but the chicken is superbly crispy while staying insanely juicy on the inside. If you’re a fried chicken enthusiast (and why wouldn’t you be), this is a must try.

It’s placed upon a brioche bun that’s been slathered in a black garlic aioli and then topped with their house made kimchi slaw. If the thought of kimchi scares you, don’t let it. Think if it as more of a lettuce on flavor steroids. Here it adds a subtle touch of heat while bringing creaminess and great textures to each bite.

The aioli also brings it’s own creaminess to the party, but along with it comes a little bit of richness and savory notes. And while I can go on and on about the layers of flavor and other components in this sandwich, it really all comes back to that chicken. It’s the star of the show – and it should be. If you don’t believe me then you need to check it out for yourself. Like, today.

Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner is located inside Bowl Incline at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For menu, hours, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com/ohana-diner or via phone at 775-831-1900.