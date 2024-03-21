EAT This Week: Shadyside Lounge’s Chicken Tinga Taco

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I. Love. Tacos. I’m even working on an article for our upcoming edition of Tahoe Magazine that highlights 24 tacos to taste around the region. 24! So needless to say, I’m up to date on my taco tutelage, and as part of that search, I came across this week’s feature – and was also able to check out Shadyside for the first time. Both the experience and the taco left a great first impression.

Shadyside Lounge’s Chicken Tinga Taco. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

When it comes to chicken tinga, nothing about it is quick and easy. The chicken gets slow simmered in a bath of ingredients like charred tomatoes, orange, chipotle, and traditional Mexican spices. That concoction gets placed on a local six-inch flour tortilla and topped with their spicy pickled red onions, queso fresco cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro.

The key to any type of chicken taco is not to let that chicken dry out. No need to worry about that here. The chicken is insanely moist and beaming with deep and rich flavors. And maybe it’s all the time it spends in the pot, but there really is a home-y feel to this dish – like it just came from your grandmother’s kitchen.

The pickled onions add a crunchy texture component and a bright tartness that balances well with the creaminess from the crema and the saltiness of the queso fresco. You can definitely feel the impact from the chipotle as the smokiness dances around with the spices to create a flavor bomb that detonates on your taste buds. Everything about each of the components coming together feels like they’ve been hanging out as friends for the past 50 years.

If you can’t tell, I’m a big fan of this dish (as well as the other taco I tried) – but you’ll have to read about that one in the summer magazine. All good things to those who wait. Or just go down now and try all the flavors for yourself. You can thank me later.

Shadyside Lounge is located at 1770 W Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. For more information visit them online at tahoeshadyside.com or reach them by phone at 530-584-2985.