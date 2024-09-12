EAT This Week: Sierra Bakehouse’s S’mores Eclair

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If one of the best things about camping (or anytime, really) is the toasting of the marshmallow to place that gooey goodness between 2 sheets of graham crackers and chocolate, then this week’s feature is a must. That same feeling you get when you take that first bite is exactly the same feeling I had when I bit into Sierra Bakehouse’s S’mores Éclair – and it was every bit as delicious. While they change up the flavors of their éclairs often, if this is an option on their Friday sales day, you owe it to yourself to add it to your order.

To start, a pâte à choux (classic French dough) is made and piped into the shape of the éclair. Once baked, it is set aside to cool before getting filled with a Valrhona chocolate mousse and topped with a homemade toasted marshmallow.

If you ever wondered what those old prospectors felt when they hit the mother lode, I’m guessing it was a lot like I felt when I bit into this and that chocolate mousse hit my taste buds. The Valrhona chocolate, given how much attention they pay to their product, has to be the kicker in this dish – is about as good a chocolate mousse as I’ve eaten. I could just sit in front of the television with a bucket of this on a Friday night and be completely content.

The pastry carries a perfect balance of a slightly flaky exterior with a moist and chewy interior. The marshmallow is equal parts fluffy and creamy and is a flawless conduit to bring together the pastry and chocolate.

While I tend to limit myself on the sweets, its dishes like this that make it so hard not to indulge. If all were as amazing as this, I’d probably be in big trouble – albeit very tasty trouble.

Sierra Bakehouse is located at 10736 Pioneer Trail Unit 12 in Truckee and open to the public on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For menu items and other information visit them online at sierrabakehouse.com or reach them by phone at 530-562-9494.