EAT This Week: Six Peaks Grille’s Deep Sea Red Crab

This weeks' featured EAT dish is Six Peaks Grille’s Deep Sea Red Crab.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With Six Peaks Grille being primarily a contemporary steakhouse, I bet you thought I was going to feature one of their delicious steaks. While good things come to those who wait (stay tuned in the weeks to come), I wanted to focus this week’s feature on their Deep Sea Red Crab — a great precursor to a steak entree.

I feel like anytime we talk about a crab dish, we have to start there. This crab does not disappoint. It is light, fresh, and abundant (they don’t mess around with their portion). It has all the feels of a crab cake, but without the heaviness of all the breading that typically derails most other crab cakes.

The dish itself is stunning to look at. The crab is surrounded by thinly shaved (and layered) avocado giving the appearance that mirrors a flower blossom. It is topped with micro greens and slices of Asian pear and kumquat, all sitting on a pond of buttermilk vinaigrette.

With so many flavor combinations, it’s like taking bites of a Rubik’s cube with each flavor representing a specific color. One bite may consist of crab, avocado and the vinaigrette; the other a mixture of the crab, greens, and fruit. Regardless of the bite you get (or maybe you hit the Lotto and get them all), all are well worth the trip over the palette.

A small touch of spice comes through at just the right points and counterbalance the coolness of the crab in a unique way. Great textures and flavor combos such as sweet and creamy or tangy and crisp set the stage for this playground of the senses.

Six Peaks Grille is located inside the Resort at Squaw Creek at 400 Squaw Creek Road in Olympic Valley. For more information visit them online at destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/dining/lake-tahoe-fine-dining or by phone at 530-581-6621.