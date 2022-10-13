EAT This Week: Six Peaks Grille’s Dry Aged Ribeye

This week's featured EAT dish is Six Peaks Grille's Dry Aged Ribeye.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re a steak fan (and anything like me), a ribeye on the menu automatically advances to the finals for dish consideration no matter the night or occasion. But when you can get one from a place that also has them dry aged for 28 days, just push all my chips to the middle of the table because I’m all in. Case in point: this week’s dish.

If you’re not familiar with the dry aging process, picture a boxer getting ready for a fight and for a month all they do is train in an optimal temperature controlled environment with no distractions from the outside so that whey they are ready to fight, they are in the best condition of their lives. It’s kind of like that.

The process makes for a super condensed beef flavor and ultra-flavorful bite all the way through. The steak is served to let the meat stand-alone (which is my preferred presentation), with only a touch of sea salt flakes and a garnish of thyme, which the chef snips fresh from their rooftop garden.

The flavor is dynamic. The crust formed on the ribeye is amazing. That combined with a perfect medium rare interior makes for a tender and juicy dive in a pool of happiness.

You have your choice of four sauces (served on the side) you can choose from should you want to change things up. For giggles, I tried both the port demi glace and the bacon béarnaise, and each was fantastic, giving you a bit more to play around with when it comes to flavors.

But, for my money, nothing beats that bold beef flavor that can stand on its own – although, it is fun to choose your own adventure with each bite.

Six Peaks Grille is located inside the Resort at Squaw Creek at 400 Squaw Creek Road in Olympic Valley. For more information visit them online at destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/dining/lake-tahoe-fine-dining or by phone at 530-581-6621.