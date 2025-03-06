EAT This Week: Six Peaks Grille’s Filet Mignon

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m not sure where the filet falls on people’s top choice when it comes to steak, but I’d have to imagine it’s at least in the top three. Taken from the tenderloin, it’s tucked in a place that has virtually no connective tissue which makes for an ultra-soft and tender piece of meat.

Six Peak’s version comes with a great outer crust and cooked to perfection on the inside. And let’s be honest, anything over medium rare you’re just doing this cut a disservice. But the beauty of this eight-ounce Durham Ranch cut is that it stands alone on flavor. Yes, there are other cuts that give you more beefiness, but the filet is so well-balanced, that it’s almost buttery.

Six Peaks Grille’s Filet Mignon. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

You do have the option to include one if their scratch made sauces – port demi glace, chimichurri, herb garlic butter, or béarnaise – and you really can’t go wrong with any of them. I love to double down on the deep richness when it comes to steak so the port demi glace is my happy place. If you want something to brighten things up with a little spice, the chimichurri is a close second for me. Or ask for both and go to town.

I’m sure most of you know the deal when it comes to eating filet, so I won’t go into much detail. However, I will suggest a pairing with either their Broken Arrow or Manhattan cocktails because whiskey and beef go together like Tacos and Tuesdays – at least for me they do.

Six Peaks Grille is located inside Everline Resort and Spa at 400 Squaw Creek Rd. in Olympic Valley. For more information visit them online at everlineresort.com/eat-drink/six-peaks-grille/ or by phone at 530-581-6621.