EAT This Week: Smokey’s Kitchen’s Chicken Fried Steak

This week's featured EAT dish is Smokey's Kitchen's Chicken Fried Steak.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you asked my sister what her favorite breakfast is of all time, she’s definitively chiming in with chicken fried steak. I might not even get the words out of my mouth before she would answer – she’s that hardcore about it. She will try it everywhere she goes in hopes to uncover the perfect pairing of gravy and crispy, flavorful meat. I’m not sure where this week’s feature would fall on her list, but I absolutely need to get her to come try it.

I think the kicker for any chicken fried steak is the gravy. And yes, it has to be white country gravy. There is no substitute. Don’t even try to convince me. Thankfully, you get every bit of that and then some with Smokey’s version. I don’t just want to dive into a pool of their gravy; I could pitch a tent, maybe even build a house on an island surrounded by it, that’s how good it is.

The chicken fried steak balances the line of crispy and juicy without going too far in any direction and it maintains its crunchy exterior once it’s coated in that salty, creamy, and rich layer of goodness. The dish is accompanied with two eggs (any style), country potatoes with peppers, and toast.

The key here is to try and not eat all the gravy with the steak and try to save some of it for your potatoes. While they are great on their own, and have those crusty charred bits that make these potatoes so tasty, taking them through a creamy swipe of the gravy only accentuates their flavor.

Even though Smokey’s is known for their barbecue, the next time you’re in the mood for breakfast, you might want to give this dish a spin.

Smokey’s Kitchen and Catering is located at 12036 Donner Pass Road in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at smokeyskitchen.com or reach them by phone at 530-582-4535.