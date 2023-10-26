EAT This Week: Smokey’s Kitchen’s Huevos Rancheros

Smokey’s Kitchen’s Huevos Rancheros

Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever dived into Mexican cuisine for breakfast or brunch, then you already know what’s about to go down with this week’s feature. But, if somehow you’ve never been introduced to the dish of huevos rancheros (translation: ranch eggs), then you’re in for a bold and savory treat.

This classic breakfast is fairly typical in rural Mexico and you can almost taste the history of the dish in every bite. Smokey’s version starts with the traditional base of lightly fried corn tortillas that are slathered with their Mexican beans then topped with three eggs and a melt-y combination of cheddar and jack cheese. They are then drenched with ranchero sauce and garlic and topped with a scratch made guacamole and sour cream.

Now, the menu asks if you want to add smoked sausage and in my opinion, if a menu is going to be that specific about adding an item, do it. It’s mentioned for a reason – usually a very delicious reason. And if you’ve ever been treated to one of their smoked sausages, you know it’s going to bring the flavor. But, shying away from the addition won’t make it any less enjoyable.

I’m one to always break up the eggs first to allow for that golden nectar of the gods seep into the pores of the dish to ratchet up the richness. And, if you want to go crazy and also mix in the guacamole and sour cream, while also breaking up the tortillas to create a modern masterpiece of art, I wouldn’t judge.

The power of this dish comes when you can grab every flavor and texture at once. If you’re able to do that, you’ll be rewarded with a flavor bomb that measures on the Richter scale. Crunchy, creamy, tangy, earthy, silky, you name it and you can probably find it in this dish. If you can’t, who cares? Just sit back and enjoy what it does bring.

Smokey’s Kitchen and Catering is located at 12036 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at smokeyskitchen.com or reach them by phone at 530-582-4535.