EAT This Week: Soule Domain’s Pepper Seared Scallops with Smoked Pork Belly

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Anytime a restaurant has been around for nearly 40 years, you know they are doing something right. Such is the case with this week’s feature from Soule Domain. Their take on a surf and turf is a flavor fusion of spicy, tangy, smoky, and sweet that all comes together in dynamic fashion.

With this dish we have to start with the pork belly. It is slowly rendered out back on their smoker and if you’re anywhere near the restaurant when they are doing this, your mouth might start watering right then and there.

Soule Domain’s Pepper Seared Scallops with Smoked Pork Belly Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The rest of the dish starts out with a hard-seared scallop and thinly sliced jalapenos getting a go-round in the pan before white wine is added to deglaze. Lemon juice and tomatoes join the party before a house-made garlic reduction is added. It gets reduced with the addition of brandy, butter, and a splash of hot sauce before being plated with the diced pork belly and garnished with fresh corn, cilantro and green onion.

If that sounds like a flavor bomb just waiting to ignite, you’re right – and it does as soon as it touches your palette. The heat from the jalapeno blends smoothly with each bite so that it never overpowers, but it also lets you know it’s not there to be shy. The pops of sweetness from the corn help to counterbalance the heat, and the lemon brings a zesty brightness to the entire dish.

If you can grab a bite with all the main components together (scallop, corn, pepper, pork, tomato, and sauce) that’s when the clouds part and sun starts shining through. Not only does it hit every taste profile across the board, it also maximizes it.

This dish was once a special and because of its popularity, it graduated to the main menu – and for good reason. If a blend of southwest and Mexican sounds like something you want to the kick the tires on, this is as good a place as any to start.

Soule Domain is located at 9983 Cove Street in Kings Beach (on the California-Nevada border). For food menu and general information visit them online at souledomain.com or reach them by phone at 530-546-7529.