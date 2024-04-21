EAT This Week: Soule Domain’s Thai Curry Chicken Noodle Bowl

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you have yet to partake in the inaugural Restaurant Week for Incline Village and Crystal Bay, don’t worry, there’s still time. But, not too much time as the week winds down on Sunday, April 21. While this week’s feature is not on the special menu created at Soule Domain for the event, at the very least it should get those jowls foaming enough to put your keys in the ignition and take a drive.

Soule Domain’s Thai Curry Chicken Noodle Bowl. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The fun starts in a sauteé pan where bell peppers, red onion and shiitake mushrooms get dancing before diced chicken is added. The pan gets deglazed with white wine and shiitake broth ahead of the addition of coconut milk and a whole slew of other ingredients, including lemongrass and jalapenos. The noodles are added before it’s finished off with fresh basil, a touch of chili garlic sauce and crushed nuts.

There are so many flavor explosions happening in this dish that it might as well be the fourth of July. The sauce is both sweet and savory that yields a deep, rich flavor, but never comes off as heavy. The chicken stays super moist and carries on the earthiness from the mushrooms while the peppers provide the slight crunch for texture. The noodles are cooked to perfection and grab just the right amount of sauce with each twirl of the fork.

The dish was created during COVID as a special and it was so popular it was added to the menu for good. I can see why and you can see for yourself. But if you don’t come for this dish, then come for the dinner tasting menu for two. You’ll be happy you did.

Soule Domain is located at 9983 Cove Street in Kings Beach (on the California-Nevada border). For food menu and general information visit them online at souledomain.com or reach them via phone at 530-546-7529.