EAT This Week: Squeeze In’s Nebraska Rae Omelette

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you were to ask me what my favorite meal of the day is, I probably would answer with all of them. I just can’t decide. But, if you were to ask me what my favorite breakfast item is, I probably would go with the omelette. They’re so versatile and really are a blank canvas for ingredients … well an egg canvas, anyway. And this week’s feature takes full advantage.

Squeeze In’s Nebraska Rae Omelette Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This original offering is truly unique and something I just had to try for myself. Sure, you have egg mixture as the holster to hold everything together, but it’s paired up with premium bacon, tomatoes, and cream cheese then topped with sliced avocado and served with a tomato pesto sauce. It’s served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast, but believe me, you might not be able to make a dent in them because the omeletee is big enough to park a car in.

I immediately have to drench my omelette with that sauce because this isn’t my first rodeo at Squeeze In. I can put that sauce on a piece of cardboard and be perfectly content. Tearing into the egg, it’s almost like unwrapping a present. There’s richness from the cream cheese that is cut through by the zing of the pesto while also getting balanced out by the smokiness of the bacon and the freshness of the tomato.

If you want to know how to cook an omlette, go no further than to the school of Squeeze In. Perfectly fluffy eggs get elevated with the addition of the creamy avocado, but where this dish really shines is when you get a bite with everything together. While I’m sure that’s the case with most omelettes, I’d double down on that statement with this offering – definitely a new wrinkle in the breakfast world and worth a spin on the taste buds.

Squeeze In is located at 10060 Donner Pass Rd B in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at squeezein.com or reach them by phone at 530-587-9814.