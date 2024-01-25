EAT This Week: Stella’s Hamachi Crudo

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When a chef tells you that crudos are very important to them and that this particular dish is their favorite on the menu, chances are you’re in for something special. As soon as this week’s feature hit the table, not only could you see the time and attention that was put into it, you knew you were about ready to have your taste buds rattled in the best way possible.

Starting with the wild hamachi, it is kombu cured which helps to pull out the moisture and intensify the best flavors of the fish. It is beautifully plated along with avocado, citrus segments, pickled shimeji mushrooms, a mandarin ponzu, puffed wild rice, and finished off with shiso oil. If you don’t know what some of those items are, it doesn’t matter – especially once you take your first bite.

Stella’s Hamachi Crudo. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Hamachi is essentially a Japanese yellowtail. It’s slightly sweet and buttery and buttery in this case is the perfect description because it melts like butter as soon as it hits your lips. The mushrooms fantastically accent the flavors of the fish while also bringing in a touch of nuttiness.

For the rest of the flavors on the plate, they bounce around the palette like a Federer-Nadal tennis match hitting every taste profile in the process. The shiso oil brings in earthy and herbaceous notes while the ponzu adds layers of salty, sweet and tangy. All of the other items fill in the gaps – there is no wasted element – but it never feels overcrowded.

Texturally, it walks the line beautifully between creamy and crispy and even though there are more layers than an onion getting peeled back with every bite, it never sacrifices its bright freshness.

I’m not sure where this dish has been my whole life, but I’m certainly glad I found it. Or maybe it found me. Regardless, if you are any type of food fan (especially sushi), run, don’t walk, and grab this dish.

Stella is located at 10948 Brockway Rd in Truckee (adjacent to Gravity Haus). For menu, reservations and further information visit them online at stellatruckee.com or reach them by phone at 530-562-4670.