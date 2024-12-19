EAT This Week: Sugar Pine Cakery & Café’s Cinnamon Roll

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If it were up to me, National Cinnamon Roll Day should be sometime in December (it’s currently October 4). I’m not sure if there’s a pastry that reminds me of the holidays more than a cinnamon roll. There’s really no bad time to enjoy this fluffy treasure – especially if we’re talking about the ones getting served at Sugar Pine Cakery.

The process of making them is the very first thing that is done at the bakery each morning. In all it takes about three hours from start to finish. The time, dedication and patience that comes along with making these shows why they are one of their most popular items.

Sugar Pine Cakery & Café’s Cinnamon Roll. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

It all begins with hot water, yeast and sugar getting nice and frothy before the addition of eggs, vanilla, flour, and butter to make the dough. Once it proofs, it gets rolled out and filled with a cinnamon schmear before a second proofing and then into the oven before coming out and getting that final layer of frosting.

The smell is undeniable. Perfectly gooey with that cinnamon flavor bursting at the seams, each bite seems to get better the more you take. The frosting is the perfect complement to all the other flavors and at no time feels too sweet – everything works in harmony.

All the items at the bakery are sold first-come first-serve, so don’t wait to get your hands on one of these. Better yet, get a bunch and impress those family members that are staying over for the holidays. Although they may not want to leave after tasting.

The Sugar Pine Cakery & Café is located at 2923 Lake Forest Rd. in Tahoe City. For menu and more information visit them online at sugarpinecakery.com or reach them via phone at 530-583-2253.