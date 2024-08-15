EAT This Week: Sugar Pine Cakery & Café’s Orange Morning Bun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I love to cook. But when it comes to baking, there’s something about the process that always seems so structured to get it right that I am much more interested in eating other people’s baked goods. Lucky for me, we have some great local options that allow for me to do so – just like the folks at Sugar Pine Cakery who crush it with this week’s feature.

Sugar Pine Cakery & Café’s Orange Morning Bun. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The fun starts with croissant dough that gets a fair shake of freshly grated orange zest down the middle. From there, they are rolled up and set to proof in their proofer until the dough does its best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression by puffing up before a trip to the oven. Once baked, they are turned out, cooled slightly, and then dunked in a bath of orange juice icing (a mixture of orange juice and powdered sugar).

Let’s just say that this morning bun is why the roosters get up to crow. Every layer is light and airy with a flakiness that eats like a sweet croissant. The orange zest adds the perfect amount of zing throughout but when you get to the icing along with the pockets of zest, it’s like an orange flavor rocket for your palette.

While the orange flavor is pronounced, it never feels like it’s too much – it gets dialed back by the croissant dough to give you a creamy, flaky, sweet, and savory bite each time.

While I had already eaten breakfast at the time of this tasting, I told myself I wasn’t going to eat the whole thing … after each and every bite … until I did eat the whole thing … then I couldn’t say it anymore. Oh well, it was worth every chew.

The Sugar Pine Cakery & Café is located at 2923 Lake Forest Rd in Tahoe City. For menu and more information visit them online at sugarpinecakery.com or reach them by phone at 530-583-2253.