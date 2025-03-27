EAT This Week: Sugar Pine Cakery & Café’s Scones

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When you have someone in the kitchen that is dubbed “The Scone Whisperer,” you know this is a dish that is going to rock your tastebuds in the best way possible. This week, we’re not going to single any one scone out specifically but that’s because at Sugar Pine Cakery you never know which flavors are going to be made that day – it’s always a surprise.

Sugar Pine Cakery & Café’s Scones. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

So, to kick things off, we’ll start with the process that begins every evening. I’m told the key to great scones is having ice cold butter, heavy cream, perfect fruit, and to not overmix. This is straight from the horse’s mouth so that’s exactly what Sugar Pine Cakery is dialing up. After sitting overnight, they are baked off first thing in the morning.

No matter what is being mixed, the result is always the same: tender and flaky with the perfect ratio of chewy to crumbly. But if we want to talk about flavors, blackberry-citrus-lavender is among the favorites along with blueberry-lemon, strawberry-orange, or if wanting something a little more savory: ham, brie and apple.

Not all their scones are glazed but when they are it often comes in the form of a mixture that contains vanilla bean, citrus, or chocolate. And if that’s not enough, the finishing touch on many of their options is crystal sugar, which gives the scones their signature sugary crunch on the outside. Or, in the case of their chocolate scones, Maldon salt provides a perfect balance of salty-sweet.

If your mouth is watering and you’re wanting to hop in your vehicle to grab one right now, I don’t blame you. But be aware, they are usually the first item that sells out every day so don’t dilly dally. If you need something to wash it down, it pairs perfectly with any of their lattes.

The Sugar Pine Cakery & Café is located at 2923 Lake Forest Rd in Tahoe City. For menu and more information visit them online at sugarpinecakery.com or reach them via phone at 530-583-2253.