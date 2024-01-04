EAT This Week: Tahoe Central Market’s Controlled Burn Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m a sucker for dishes with a clever name. So when you come across a sandwich that has a bit of a dual meaning like the Controlled Burn, I’m all in. A controlled burn has a bit more meaning to folks around the Tahoe Basin for obvious reasons, but it’s the spiciness level of this dish that really allows that name to flourish.

Tahoe Central Market’s Controlled Burn Sandwich. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

All of the meats at Tahoe Central Market are from Boar’s Head, so you know the quality is built in. For this sandwich, smoked turkey is the slices of choice. It is joined between the sheets by jalapeno Jack cheese, chipotle mayo and their “bomb” spicy coleslaw. It all gets toasted between two slices of jalapeno cheddar bread from Truckee Sourdough.

I know I threw a bunch of spicy words out there, but this is where that name comes into play because while you do have a steady heat throughout, it never pushes to the point of getting out of control – at least for me.

The coleslaw and mayo have just enough creaminess to balance out of harder heat from the peppers. The coleslaw also gives you a great texture component – especially with the nice crust from the toasted bread. The smokiness from the chipotle and the turkey also help to balance out the flavors and add depth to the overall flavor.

Similar to clever names, I’m also a sucker for sandwiches – especially here in Tahoe. With so many activities options for bouncing around the basin, having something that you know is great quality and can be portable for when you’re on the go is always great to find – and this sandwich definitely fits that bill.

Tahoe Central Market is located at 8487 N Tahoe Blvd in Kings Beach. For more information visit them online at tahoecentralmarket.com or reach them via phone at 530-546-8344.