EAT This Week: Tahoe Central Market’s Dang Good Sandwich

This week's featured EAT dish is Tahoe Central Market's Dang Good Sandwich.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Whether you eat one everyday, or haven’t eaten one in a while, everybody should be able to appreciate the sandwich. From a basic peanut butter and jelly to complex meat, cheese, and toppings, there really is a sandwich for everyone. I’m not sure if this week’s feature is everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s one of the better cups of tea out there.

If you’re not familiar with Tahoe Central Market, let me enlighten you a little. Located directly across the street from the beach, this market not only has great sandwich options, but a fantastic juice bar as well. Whether it’s juice, smoothies, or tonics, they are applying their fresh, organic produce, and finest ingredient approach they take with their sandwiches to their juices as well. But, we’re not here to talk juices.

While you can customize any made-to-order sandwich to fit your needs, this particular one jumps out with its flavors. It features Boar’s Head roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeno jack cheese, chipotle mayo, sprouts, avocado, and tomato, all toasted on a Truckee Sourdough Dutch crunch roll.

The Dutch crunch bread option is a great call. It adds a bit of texture all while holding up nicely to the mammoth amount if ingredients between the sheets. Bacon and chicken are best friends in any scenario, but when they get paired up with a little bit of heat from the mayo and cheese, then combined with the creaminess of the avocado, something special happens.

In addition to the bread, there is a great texture component in the sprouts. I’m not sure why sprouts don’t get more love on sandwiches. They seem to always play second fiddle to its grown up counterpart (lettuce), but in my opinion yield more flavor and are way more packed with nutrients.

Not to be ordinary in my final description, but the Dang Good Sandwich is pretty dang good.

Tahoe Central Market is located at 8487 N Tahoe Blvd in Kings Beach. For more information visit them online at tahoecentralmarket.com or reach them by phone at 530-546-8344.