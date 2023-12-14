EAT This Week: Tahoe Fuller’s Italian Grinder

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I always love it when a featured item has a bit of history behind the name. In this week’s case, one of the main theories in how the sandwich got its name was because the Italian-American dockworkers that often purchased the sandwiches were considered “grinders” as they worked to grind the hulls of the ship. But, you’re not here of a history lesson, so let’s dive into the food.

Tahoe Fuller’s Italian Grinder Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Tahoe Fuller’s version features a soft Italian roll that gets a huge heaping of meats (sopressata, ham, prosciutto). That triple whammy of proteins are accompanied by a house made Italian salad slaw, tomato, pepperoncinis, and provolone, then is topped with herb vinaigrette and an oregano and black pepper sprinkle.

Let’s start off by saying that if you have a family of four, you might be able to get by with just this sandwich – it’s enormous. If you’re going to be taking this on alone, be prepared to unhinge your jaw before that first bite. But, if you’re able to do that and get all of the ingredients into a single mouthful, you’re going to be rewarded with a magical trip down Savor Street.

The meats are all sliced thick and are about as tasty as the Three Tenors are at singing opera. The juicy and saltiness of the meats compliment the tang of the peppers and slaw beautifully. The vinaigrette and spices really tie everything together and the slight sharpness you get from the cheese acts like a punctuation mark on the palette.

If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, and you’re roaming around Tahoe City, this option won’t let you down. And depending on how hungry you are or how big your stomach is, you might even be able to turn it into dinner, too.

Tahoe Fuller’s is located at 950 North Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite 102 in Tahoe City. For more information visit them online at tahoefullers.com or reach them via phone at 530-428-5386.