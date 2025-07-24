EAT This Week: Tahoe National Brewing Company’s Southern Inspired Large Plates

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

One of Tahoe National Brewing Company’s southern inspired large plates. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Part of the fun when dining at Tahoe National is what will be featured on their globally focused menu when you arrive. Yes, the restaurant always has their staple dishes, but in addition to those, this summer’s rotation inspiration catapults us to the south, and I’m here to tell you that y’all are missing out if you don’t give it a try.

The large plates are served with either maple Aleppo cornbread or a honey butter biscuit and you have your choice to add two side dishes. I was able to “test” four of the six and if the other two are any indication of what I tasted (collard greens, mac and cheese, baked beans, succotash), then you can’t go wrong with any of them.

As far as the large plate protein options, you can choose between Pulled Pork, Hot Link Sandwich, or the two that I was able to dig into: St. Louis Style Ribs and Brisket. Let’s start with the ribs. They are glazed during cooking with an apple cider maple mixture then again towards the end with their house made honey barbecue sauce. They are beautifully tender with the right ratio of char to barbecue sauce.

For the brisket, it is loaded up with a secret blend of spices before getting slow smoked for a total of about 12 hours. I know the phrase “melts in your mouth” is probably overused, but I don’t know how else to explain what happens when you take a bite of this meat. I’m going out on a limb and saying this is towards the top (if not tippy) of any brisket I’ve ever tasted. You can go to town and try with their array of sauces but to be honest, you might not even need them, it’s that delicious.

I may need to go back and try the other options – or at least order up another plate of brisket. Maybe even both. Don’t judge.

Tahoe National Brewing Company is located at 840 North Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For menu and additional information visit them online at tahoenational.beer or reach them by phone at 530-807-1031.