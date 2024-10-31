EAT This Week: Tahoe Tap Haus’ Fat Bath Chicken

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With the colder weather starting to set in, it’s time to dig out those flannels and get in the mood for winter dishes. While this week’s feature can really be enjoyed any time of year, it just seems to hit home a little harder now that the temps start to drop. And with a name like Fat Bath Chicken, it’s having a little fun along with its amazing taste.

Tahoe Tap Haus’ Fat Bath Chicken. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The fat bath and chicken in this dish comes in the form of a confit Mary’s Chicken leg quarter. Confit is a cooking method that involves slowly cooking in fat (in this case, duck fat along with some aromatics). The fat helps to render a tenderness while also keeping all the juices locked inside. It’s then finished in the oven to crisp the outer skin and served over a bed of hearty slaw that is dressed in drippings from the meat along with a compound butter then garnished with preserved lemon slices.

This dish started out as a special on the menu and now has solidified its place in the starting lineup – and you can see why. Packed with flavor and ultra juicy, the chicken is, as it should be, the star of the show. The skin is impeccably crispy letting the clean lines of the chicken flavors shine through, and when you grab a bite with the lemon, you get nice little punches of perkiness that bring in an added brightness.

The slaw is the perfect complement, adding not only texture, but really doubling down on the flavors from the chicken to basically serve as a rocket booster in the flavor department.

To see why this dish fits in so well with the season is something you must try for yourself. But I guarantee as soon as you do, you’ll know exactly what I mean.

Tahoe Tap Haus is located at 475 N Lake Blvd in downtown Tahoe City. For more information visit them online at tahoetaphaus.com or reach them via phone at 530-584-2886.