EAT This Week: Tahoe Tap Haus’ Haus Burger

This week's featured EAT dish is Tahoe Tap Haus' Haus Burger.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re a burger lover and are tired of the same old burger experience, you’re going to want to pay attention to this week’s feature. It’s definitely is a unique tasting experience that I believe hits a lot of notes that your palate will not be expecting.

First, try to stay away from substitutions here. I know people want to hold certain ingredients or swap others out, but to truly get this burger’s understanding you need to keep everything in tact.

The “everything” in this case starts with a half-pound Durham Ranch beef patty. It’s met between a pretzel bun by roasted red peppers, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and gooseberry ketchup. Gooseberry ketchup? Yes, let’s just address the elephant in the room because this house-made condiment is the kicker. It adds a tanginess that plays really well with not only the charred beefy flavor of the burger, but the other ingredients as well.

The bold and distinctive flavors of this burger are what set it apart. There’s a nice balance of sweet from the roasted red peppers and salty from the feta cheese. The lettuce and onion give you texture components and the tomato a crisp juiciness. You could put boiled shoe leather on a pretzel bun and I’d still give it a go – it makes for a nice addition with this burger.

The spin on California pub food that the Tap Haus is putting on things is definitely something to check out – maybe even starting with this distinctive burger.

Tahoe Tap Haus is located at 475 N Lake Blvd in downtown Tahoe City. For more information visit them online at tahoetaphaus.com or give them a call at 530-584-2886.