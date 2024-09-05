EAT This Week: Tahoma Market & Deli’s sandwiches

TAHOMA, Calif. – To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Usually for this feature I hone in on a single item off a menu from one of our local establishments. However, if you have ever been to Tahoma Market and Deli you know their forte is sandwiches and it really is a choose your own adventure when it comes to picking out your options. So while I’ll highlight the option I chose for the feature, I’ll also point out the options along the way.

To start, we need to highlight the bread. Every night, they are baking their own bread (jalapeno cheddar is by far their most popular), and if you have an appetite, or would like to feed a small family, you can go with their 12-inch loaf. By loaf, yeah, I mean loaf. This sandwich is bigger than a football and when I say it could feed a small family, you could cut it into quarters and do just that. Given my love of pesto, I went with that option. You also can’t go wrong with their garlic or cheese options.

And, just because they have behemoth-sized bread, doesn’t mean they’re skimping on ingredients. All the ingredients are top quality, piled high, and everything is made to order. You have your choice of six different meats (or double meat if you choose), cheeses and veggies plus whatever you want to slather the bread in.

For my adventure, I added pickles, pepperoncinis and tomatoes to the meat and cheese duo of pastrami and provolone along with a heavy helping of spicy brown mustard. Every bite is super fresh and packed with flavor, and given the attention to the quality of ingredients, each item stands on its own but works as a team, no matter how you decide to dial it up.

During the summer they can crank out 300 to 350 sandwiches a day so lines out the door are not uncommon, but with summer officially coming to a close, it’s a great time to check them out if you haven’t already.

Tahoma Market & Deli is located at 6890 W Lake Blvd in Tahoma. For menu and more information visit them online at tahomamarketdeli.com or reach them by phone at 530-525-7411.