EAT This Week: Tangerine Bistro’s Escargot de Bourgogne

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I realize that this week’s feature might not be for everyone. I know there are some out there who see the name escargot and don’t even want to talk about it any further. But, if you’re willing to check your misconceptions at the door and open up your mind, you may just find yourself sitting at the table with an order of these. If you’re one who has no problem with escargot then this dish is for you – and it’s amazing.

Tangerine Bistro’s Escargot de Bourgogne. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The dilemma, of course, is that we’re talking about eating snails. And although they’ve been eating them in Europe since the dawn of time, most people associate them with those suckers that leave trails through your garden. Newsflash: we’re not talking about those snails.

Tangerine Bistro, which only opened its doors a few weeks ago, focuses their cuisine style towards French bistro, so its only fitting that this type of dish (which translates to burgundy snails) gets the attention that it does here. Although, if you’ve had escargot in a typical French-style restaurant, you might find that their version is a little unlike what you might be used to – in the best way possible.

First, the escargots are slowly braised in a Bordelaise sauce (a reduced combination of veal stock and red wine). Once they make their way into the passenger seats of the plate, they are topped with herbed garlic butter, and then finished off with their own individual house made gougères (puff pastry filled with gruyere cheese).

The flavors, while layered, give off their own unique personality without stepping on one another’s toes. There’s a deep richness from snails, which are super tender, and velvet and tangy earthiness from the garlic butter, and an airy cheesiness from the gougères. All of that might sound heavy, but it is surprisingly light.

Oh, and once you’ve scooped out each of the individual bites, don’t be afraid to take a straw and slurp out all that remaining Bordelaise sauce. It may sound weird, but you’ll understand.

The newly opened Tangerine Bistro is located at 10412 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For more information or booking reservations, you can visit them online at tangerinetahoe.com or by phone at 530-386-8594.