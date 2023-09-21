EAT This Week: Thai Delicacy’s Roast Duck Curry 

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Thai Delicacy’s Roast Duck Curry. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Curry is one of those dishes that I feel nobody can say they’ve had them all – there’s just so many variations. Heck, I have an entire cookbook that is nothing but curries and I’m sure if I ever get through making them all that there would still be a bunch more that I could make. But, if you really boiled it down to the ones most people have tried, you can probably pinpoint green, yellow or red curry. This week’s feature takes the red curry route and adds a few wrinkles.

The biggest wrinkle is probably in the form of the protein: boneless roast duck, which is not your average protein for curry. It is combined with Thai red curry paste, tomato, pineapple, sweet basil, bell pepper, and coconut milk. It is served with traditional white rice on the side so you can add as much or as little as you’d like to the dish. Similarly, you can adjust your spice level to make it anywhere from mild to hair on fire.

The curry provides a nice depth of flavor and adding in the rice, combined with the coconut milk, makes for a smooth and creamy bite each time. The duck adds a richness that only enhances the flavor depth and when you get the balance of sweet and spicy is when the dish hits its peak.

The veggies give you an added freshness and textures but if there’s one thing to highlight for me, it’s the pops of pineapple. Not only do they brighten everything up, the sweetness is different than what you’re getting with the basil and coconut so it’s just another layer to peel back and enjoy.

Thai Delicacy is located at 11253 Brockway Rd Suite 101 in Truckee. For menu information and hours of operation visit them online at thaidelicacy.com or reach them via phone at 530-550-1269.