EAT This Week: The Burrito Window’s Chopped Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Chopped salads can vary widely as far as ingredients go. But, if you had to classify the main thread between them all, it might be the sheer number of ingredients. Typically a chopped salad gives you more than a handful of components, each doing their share of lifting to give you a layered experience. Most of the time you’re not going to get each item on your fork, which always make them a fun option when it comes to salads – case in point with this week’s feature.

The Burrito Window’s Chopped Salad. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The building blocks in The Burrito Window’s variation contain organic mixed greens, corn, jicama, tomato, mango, black beans, queso fresco cheese, and topped with a cilantro lime dressing. You have the option to add in a protein, but just give your fuel gage (a.k.a your belly) a tap to make sure you won’t be overfilling the tank as the portion size is more than enough on its own.

Immediately the words fresh and crisp hit the airwaves and there is a nice balance of sweetness from the mango that plays well off the earthiness from the black beans. The crunch from the jicama along with the sweet pops of corn dole out multiple layers of texture and when you get the salty hits from the queso fresco, whatever flavor you’re getting it with jumps up another notch.

Although it might be a no brainer to say the dressing is the thing that ties it all together – because that’s simply what dressings do – it does provide an elevation that is another level over ordinary dressings. Maybe it’s just because of the ingredients it’s hyping up and how well they play in the sandbox together, or maybe I was just extremely famished at the time of the tasting. It’s the former, for sure.

The Burrito Window is located at 8501 North Lake Tahoe Blvd in Kings Beach. For menu and hours of operation visit them online at dlish.com/burrito-window or reach them via phone at 530-553-1770.