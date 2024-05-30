EAT This Week: The Crescent Café’s Maggie’s Farm

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

After the passing of Memorial Day weekend, it’s unofficially summer here in the Sierra. That means more time outside hiking the trails, slinging some discs, or whatever it is you like to do when the weather heats up. And what better fuel option to grab and go for each excursion than a trusty sandwich – just like this week’s featured dish.

The Crescent Café’s Maggie’s Farm Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

With an option to go with either a whole or a half, this vegan sandwich has you covered. A batch of onions are griddled until golden brown and caramelized before they are married up with roasted red bell peppers and grilled zucchini. Slices of ciabatta bread get slathered with a house made pesto and balsamic vinegar before the veggie mixture is added along with spring mix greens, tomato and avocado.

The flavor here is like summer between two slices. It’s a relentless offering of fresh ingredient after fresh ingredient and your palette will love you for it. The deep sweetness from the onions is what really sends the sandwich into overdrive but the unsung ingredient could be the pesto. Because of its brightness, it amplifies every other ingredient – which were already shining just fine on their own.

There are also more than enough textures to go around with the spring greens providing most of the crunch. The avocado is buttery and creamy and against the slight char from the veggies, creates a well-balanced trip every time through. Don’t sleep on the tanginess from the balsamic, either. It cuts through each ingredient to make sure you don’t forget it’s there for the party.

Contrary to the popular Bob Dylan song that shares the same name of this sandwich, I’d gladly work on a farm that’s cranking out sandwiches like these.

The Crescent Café is located inside New Moon Natural Foods located at 11357 Donner Pass Rd Ste. C in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at newmoonnaturalfoods.com/cafemenu or reach them by phone at 530-587-7426.