EAT This Week: Tree House Café’s Smoked Tri-Tip Breakfast Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m not sure where the old breakfast-is-the-most-important-meal-of-the-day saying came from, but if they said it after having this week’s feature, I’d completely understand. Whether or not you think tri-tip is important, that’s not the point. But for me, if I can get it for breakfast, I’m all in with both feet.

Tree House Café’s Smoked Tri-Tip Breakfast Burrito. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

As part of their regular smoking process at Tree House, along with their pork and brisket, the tri-tip hangs out with a dry rub for about 12 hours before its two hour smoke bath. When finished, it gets thinly sliced and chopped then combined with scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheddar cheese (you can also add bacon, sausage or bell peppers) before getting swaddled in a big flour tortilla.

You’d be hard-pressed not to start with the tri-tip. It’s juicy and tender and has just the right amount of smoke flavor pouring through to perfectly pair with the saltiness of the tots – which also add a great crunchy texture. The creaminess from the cheese and eggs provide an additional layer of flavor and when it all gets put into a single bite, it’s up there with some of the best breakfast burritos around the basin.

And, if you want to spice it up a bit, add some of their house-crafted salsa. If you’re one to also throw in ketchup or hot sauce, sure it will be great, but I’m telling you, the burrito flavor can sit on its own if you don’t want to get too out of control on condiments.

The owners of the restaurant wanted to keep things simple and offer up a place where you can get decent food for a decent price. Mission. Accomplished. Put this place on your list to try out next time you roll out of bed with an appetite.

Tree House Cafe is located at 8160 North Lake Tahoe Blvd. in Kings Beach. For menu and restaurant information visit them online at treehousecafekb.com .