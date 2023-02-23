EAT This Week: Truckee Brewing Company’s Meat Lovers Pizza

This week's featured EAT dish is Truckee Brewing Company's Meat Lovers Pizza.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With last week’s feature being completely meatless, I feel like we have to give everyone equal representation. So this week we are going completely on the opposite end of the spectrum and featuring TBCs Meat Lovers Pizza. Sure, you’ve had a variation of this at some location at some point in your life, but if you haven’t had their version, you’re missing out.

It’s no secret that pizza is my favorite food. I can pretty much get on board with any style at any time. But, a meat lover style has always been near and dear to my heart. Why, you ask? Well, it’s kind of like loving someone; when you know, you just know – it’s just in this case, it’s pizza.

It all starts with a banging marinara sauce that’s buoyed by San Marzano Italian tomatoes. That is spread atop their sourdough pizza dough recipe that incorporates Double Zero Caputo Flour. I had to ask about the flour, too, so don’t feel bad if you’re wondering what it is. For general purposes, think of it as like the Cadillac of flours. Or maybe Ferrari? Bugatti? Just insert your top of the line dream vehicle and you get my drift.

It’s finished off with mozzarella cheese and a powerhouse trio of meats: pepperoni, prosciutto, and Italian sausage. It’s then thrown into their Marra Forni oven, which like a Ferrari or Bugatti, cooks this pizza fast (like three minutes fast).

Everything about this pie is delicious. The meats compliment each other with their salty and spicy yin and yang and the cheese is just perfect enough to give you those melt-y strands that break off at just the right moment. And even if you’re not a crust person, the tanginess that the sourdough brings is enough to change your mind about eating every last bite.

Since it is a brewery, what would I be if I didn’t give you a beer pairing? Try this with their Palisades Pilsner. It’s just light enough to allow your taste buds to concentrate on the flavors of the pizza without weighing you down.

Truckee Brewing Company Kitchen and Tap House is located at 10001 Soaring Way in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at truckeebrewco.com/restaurant or reach them by phone at 530-214-8001.