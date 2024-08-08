EAT This Week: Truckee Brewing Company’s Mushroom Pizza

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Just mention pizza and beer and I’m in. No questions asked. Well, maybe a couple (like who’s joining), but when it comes down to the pairing of this dynamic duo, there’s very little that will deter me – especially if it’s this week’s feature.

Truckee Brewing Company’s Mushroom Pizza. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

First off, let’s talk about the pizza. Like many ingredients, I’m sure there are those of you that aren’t the biggest fans of mushrooms. If you’re one, just skip down to the beer portion (or hear me out while I try to change your mind). But, if you are a fan of mushrooms, this pie is one you need to dial up in your life.

The freshly tossed crust gets a nice slathering of their special garlic Parmesan sauce before receiving a healthy dose of two cheeses: mozzarella and goat cheese. It’s then dotted with mushrooms and caramelized onions before betting its bake on and finished off with fresh arugula.

It’s earthy meets sweetness when it comes to the mushrooms and onions, but it never feels too rich for its own good. That’s because the goat cheese provides a tangy punch of creaminess and allows the peppery freshness from the hearty arugula to chime in. The crust also delivers the perfect pockets of char while still holding up to all the ingredients.

I could say it’s the sauce that’s the kicker, but I don’t think I can decide between that and those caramelized onions. Both bring such a unique spin to this dish that when they hop on board together, it’s a one-way trip to pizza nirvana. I guess you’d have to come back if you wanted another slice, so make that a round trip.

Oh, and speaking of the beer pairing, wash this down with their Turbo Juice New England Hazy IPA. Plenty of citrus and hoppy notes to go around and compliment the richness of the pizza, and at 6.2% ABV, it’s got enough punch to get you through as many slices as you need it to.

Truckee Brewing Company Kitchen and Tap House is located at 10001 Soaring Way in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at truckeebrewco.com/restaurant or reach them by phone at 530-214-8001.