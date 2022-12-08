EAT This Week: Truckee Tavern & Grill’s Mediterranean White Bass

This week's featured Eat dish is Truckee Tavern & Grill's MeditEAT This Week: Truckee Tavern & Grill's Mediterranean White Bass.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you are a seafood lover, and looking for something a little unique (and tasty) over the holidays — or perhaps to get you in the mood for the feast of seven fishes — then this week’s feature could be the inspiration you’ve been looking for.

White bass is not a fish you typically see on a local menu. But, under the care of the folks at Truckee Tavern and Grill, all of the delicate touches make for a savory and delectable dish.

Starting with the white bass, I think everyone’s aversion to a fish dish starts with the question: is it fishy? I think everyone’s answer to that question varies, but in my opinion, this is not one of those fishes. In fact, the simple treatment of salt and pepper and pan roast makes for a fish that not only has that ultra crispy skin you dream about, but the melt-in-your-mouth high notes Mariah Carey would be jealous of.

The fish is placed upon a bed of spinach (freshly sautéed in garlic), roasted golden Yukon potato medallions, all swimming in a combination of red pepper coulis and herb oil — so from a presentation standpoint, the dish is quite stunning.

Everything eats very light, but by no means lacks in flavor. The brightness from the herbs in the oil, plus the sweetness of the red pepper in the coulis makes for a great partner with the fish. Once it soaks up those flavors, it’s all hands on deck for your taste buds. Then, adding in the creaminess of the potato and slight earthiness from the spinach, you get additional punches that only add to the flavor experience.

This dish is one of five or six new dishes on the seasonal menu for the restaurant so if this sounds like something up your alley, you may want to check it out sooner than later.

Truckee Tavern & Grill is located at 10118 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at truckeetavern.com or reach them by phone at 530-587-3766.