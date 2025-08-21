EAT This Week: Truckee Tavern & Grill’s Petite Tender Steak

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As a steak-loving individual, I thought I knew of just about every cut there was – until I came across this week’s feature. Relatively uncommon because it’s more labor-intensive for the butcher, the petite tender steak is lean and tender like a filet mignon, but with a more pronounced beef flavor. And when it gets the treatment like it does here, it’s every bit as amazing as you might think.

The 10-ounce cut gets a simple application of salt and pepper before woodfire grilling. After a perfect medium rare, it’s placed on a bed of mashed potatoes and grilled rainbow chard then surrounded by a grilled oyster mushroom and brandy sauce.

Truckee Tavern & Grill’s Petite Tender Steak. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

It’s hard not to salivate over the steak. I could easily devour it on its own. But the mushroom brandy sauce, which is layered with garlic and shallots, has the subtle richness of a demi-glace that elevates the beef flavor to another level. Sure, it’s great when it’s mixed with the mashed potatoes, too, but I’d recommend making sure you save some for the steak.

The rainbow chard adds texture and earthiness and with it also being grilled, another smoky note. Speaking of notes, if you’re lucky enough to still have a piece of steak as your last bite, you’ll definitely end the eating experience on a high one. Easily one of my favorite dishes I’ve had this summer.

Truckee Tavern & Grill is located at 10118 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at truckeetavern.com or reach them by phone at 530-587-3766.